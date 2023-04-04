Williams will join the first unit for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Williams will make his second start since Feb. 14 with Jaylen Brown (back) sidelined for the opening leg of a back-to-back set. In 22 starts this season, Williams has averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33.7 minutes.
