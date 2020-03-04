Celtics' Grant Williams: Starting vs. Cavs
Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Celtics' play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
With three regulars out, the Celtics will shake things up and go with Williams up front alongside Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis. Brad Wanamaker will move into the starting lineup at one guard spot next to Marcus Smart.
