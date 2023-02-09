Williams will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Williams should get all the run he can handle in this one with both Robert Williams (ankle) and Al Horford (knee) watching from the sidelines, so he could be a quality streamer or low-budget target in daily fantasy leagues. Through 18 starts this season, Williams has produced averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 triples, 1.7 assists and just 1.3 turnovers per contest.