Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Williams gets the nod at power forward Tuesday and will start in place of Blake Griffin, who got the nod Monday against the Magic. Williams has made 16 starts this season and is averaging 10.3 points with 5.1 rebounds across 32.3 minutes per contest in that span.
