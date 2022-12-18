Williams will start at power forward Sunday's game against the Magic.
Williams moves to the starting lineup as a replacement for Jayson Tatum (personal). The appointment to the top unit could allow Williams to clear the 30-minute mark Sunday, though the Celtics will have the luxury of using starting center Al Horford at power forward with Robert Williams available off the bench for the second game in a row after recently making his 2022-23 debut.
