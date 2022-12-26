Williams ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks.

Williams has been alternating between a bench role and a few starts here and there, but he's been playing off the bench most of the time in the last few weeks. He's scored in double digits in three of his last seven appearances (one start) and is averaging 9.7 points per game in that span, but the inconsistency of his role makes him a tough player to throttle regularly in most fantasy formats.