Williams supplied 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 win over Toronto.

Williams shot efficiently from downtown in the victory, scoring 12 of his 25 points from deep. He also poured in a new season-high 25 points off the bench after being held to only two points in his last appearance Thursday against the Warriors.