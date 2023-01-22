Williams supplied 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 win over Toronto.
Williams shot efficiently from downtown in the victory, scoring 12 of his 25 points from deep. He also poured in a new season-high 25 points off the bench after being held to only two points in his last appearance Thursday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Hits for season-high 20•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Serves up a donut Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Strong game off bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Available Wednesday•