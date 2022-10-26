Williams has been suspended one game for his role in his ejection from Monday's game against the Bulls.
Williams made contact with an official in the fourth quarter of Monday's matchup and will be unavailable for Friday's game against Cleveland. Sam Hauser, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet are candidates to handle additional minutes during Williams' absence.
