The Celtics exercised Williams' $2.62 million team option for 2021-22 on Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
In addition to Williams, the Celtics also picked up the third-year option for wing Romeo Langford and the fourth-year option for center Robert Williams. The 2019 first-round pick hasn't seen his role expand much thus far in his second season, as he's averaging 15.3 minutes per game through the Celtics' first four contests.
