Celtics' Grant Williams: To come off bench Friday
Williams will come off the bench Friday against the Jazz, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
After a one-game stint in the starting five, Williams will head to the bench while coach Brad Stevens gives Semi Ojeleye the nod. Across Williams' past five games as a reserve, he's averaged 2.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.
