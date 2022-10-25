Williams was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Bulls for making contact with an official, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Celtics blew an early lead after a big push in the second half by the Bulls, and frustration appeared to get the best of Williams. Though the contact appeared incidental, the league could decide to hand down discipline, in which case Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin would likely pick up additional minutes off the bench in Williams' absence.