Williams scored three points (1-1 3Pt) in five minutes off the bench while committing one foul, one turnover and recording a minus-10 in Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

Just hours after having his rookie-scale option picked up by the Celtics, Williams found himself glued to the bench after a rough few minutes on the court. The second-year forward hadn't played fewer than 15 minutes in Boston's first three games, averaging 4.3 points, 3.7 boards, 1.7 assists and 0,7 threes with the second unit, so coach Brad Stevens was likely just sending him a message. The team has plenty of other young players pushing for minutes if Williams' level of play on the defensive end doesn't pick up, however.