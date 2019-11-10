Williams banged out 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and six blocks over 22 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 road win over the Spurs.

It's safe to say this was the most impressive game in Williams' young career. His 11 points and six blocks were both career highs. The Timelord was flying all over the place tonight, blocking shots and slamming home multiple lob passes. The pure athletic effort was something to behold. With Enes Kanter (knee) having not yet played for Boston, Williams and Daniel Theis are both making the most of the opportunity. Next, the C's head to Dallas for a Monday matchup with the Mavs.