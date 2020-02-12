Williams tallied just seven points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in nine minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to Houston.

Williams' playing time was back to just nine minutes Tuesday as the Celtics were able to field their go-to lineup for the first time in a while. Williams has the ability to defend multiple positions which gives him added responsibilities whenever injury strikes. He is just someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats, although his dynasty value is quietly improving all the time.