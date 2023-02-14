Williams (elbow) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Williams was initially listed as questionable due to right elbow swelling, but he's since been upgraded to available. The Celtics have already ruled out Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle), while Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable, so Grant Williams figures to be a core piece of Boston's rotation against the Bucks, who trail the first-place Celtics by only 1.5 games.