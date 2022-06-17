Williams logged three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Williams led Boston's bench with three points -- a storyline relating to the Celtics defeat. Williams logged a minus-55 in the box score across six Finals contests, seeing limited playing time and a nearly nonexistent role offensively. Still, Williams connected on 41.1 percent of his threes this season and was an impactful contributor at times throughout the playoffs. The 23-year-old has a bright future in the league.