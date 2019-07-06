Williams went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 19 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 win over the 76ers.

Williams was very impressive in his summer league debut, contributing across every category while showing touch from beyond the arc. The experienced power forward could carve out a considerable role for himself sooner rather than later given the team's drastic makeover this offseason, but Boston's overall depth may also make it tough for him to rack up steady counting stats as a rookie. Nevertheless, he'll look to continue improving and making his case for playing time as the summer league rolls on.