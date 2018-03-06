Celtics' Greg Monroe: Almost double-doubles in victory

Monroe produced 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 105-89 victory over Chicago.

Monroe had his third straight strong performance, scoring in double-figures while adding nine rebounds. His role appears likely to change on a nightly basis, however, he has now played in at least 19 minutes in every game over the three-game stretch. He doesn't need a lot of time to put up fantasy value and a role such as this one would see him come into consideration for standard leagues as the worst player on your roster.

