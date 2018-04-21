Celtics' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss

Monroe generated 15 points (4-12 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Boston's 116-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The versatile big man led the second unit in scoring and paced the team in rebounds during extended run in the blowout loss. Monroe saw under 20 minutes in the first two games of the series, so Friday's 23-minute allotment won't necessarily be the norm moving forward. However, Monroe has repeatedly shown an ability to be highly efficient on both the scoreboard and glass in modest allotments of playing time, so he remains a viable DFS tournament viable play when the Celtics look to bounce back in Sunday's Game 4.