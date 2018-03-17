Celtics' Greg Monroe: Drops 17 points off bench Friday

Monroe totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during a 92-83 win over the Magic on Friday.

Monroe had another solid game Friday as he scored in double figures and matched a season high with three steals. He has seen his minutes increase slightly in the last two games with the team suffering from numerous injuries, so he could be a low-end option for owners needing points, rebounds and solid field goal percentages.