Celtics' Greg Monroe: Drops 17 points off bench Friday
Monroe totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during a 92-83 win over the Magic on Friday.
Monroe had another solid game Friday as he scored in double figures and matched a season high with three steals. He has seen his minutes increase slightly in the last two games with the team suffering from numerous injuries, so he could be a low-end option for owners needing points, rebounds and solid field goal percentages.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be back in rotation Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Solid in Celtic debut•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be active, may not play Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...