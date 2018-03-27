Celtics' Greg Monroe: Efficient against former team Monday

Monroe tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.

Monroe turned in one of his typically efficient performances off the bench, even as his scoring total was in the single digits for the second straight game. The veteran's shot has been a bit off in that pair of contests, helping explain the downturn after he'd posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts leading up to the mini-slump. Monroe appears to be fully integrated into the coach Brad Stevens' system at this point, and with a secure second-unit role, he retains scoring and rebounding value for those in deeper formats during the fantasy postseason.