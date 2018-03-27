Celtics' Greg Monroe: Efficient against former team Monday
Monroe tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.
Monroe turned in one of his typically efficient performances off the bench, even as his scoring total was in the single digits for the second straight game. The veteran's shot has been a bit off in that pair of contests, helping explain the downturn after he'd posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts leading up to the mini-slump. Monroe appears to be fully integrated into the coach Brad Stevens' system at this point, and with a secure second-unit role, he retains scoring and rebounding value for those in deeper formats during the fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Ineffective Sunday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Posts 17 and six in win•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Plays well again Sunday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Drops 17 points off bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...