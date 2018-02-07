Celtics' Greg Monroe: Expected to make team debut Thursday
Monroe will fly to Washington, D.C. to join the Celtics ahead of Thursday's game against the Wizards, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports. The Celtics are expected to officially announce Monroe's signing prior to the game.
After having the final year of his contract bought out by the Suns last week, Monroe reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with Boston on Feb. 2. The big man's team debut has been delayed while Boston waited for him to formally clear waivers and opened up a roster spot for him, but it appears Monroe will finally be on the bench Thursday. Look for Monroe to settle into a role as a go-to option on the second unit, though the presence of capable frontcourt options in Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis may limit Monroe's minute counts.
