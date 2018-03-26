Celtics' Greg Monroe: Ineffective Sunday
Monroe had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 victory over the Kings.
Monroe has been making some noise in standard formats of late but failed to deliver in this one. Despite the poor performance, his playing time remained the same as it has been and this is normally enough for him to produce some low-end value. If you need a big man who doesn't block shots. Monroe could be worth a look.
