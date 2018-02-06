Celtics' Greg Monroe: Not with team Tuesday
Monroe did not travel with the team to Toronto for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With there still being no official announcement of the Celtics signing Monroe, coach Brad Stevens is still unable to comment on it, and the big man's status remains in question moving forward. There is still no report as to when Monroe is expected to join the team, but his next chance to make his Boston debut will be Thursday in Washington.
