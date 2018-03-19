Celtics' Greg Monroe: Plays well again Sunday

Monroe finished with 12 points (6-13 FG), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to New Orleans.

Monroe came off the bench behind Aron Baynes but ended up seeing more court time than the Aussie. Monroe has quietly been putting up standard league value across the month of March and has carved out a nice role for himself. If he is available in your league, he is worth adding as he doesn't really hurt you in any one area.