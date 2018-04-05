Celtics' Greg Monroe: Plays well in loss Wednesday

Monroe had 17 points (4-7 FG, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 loss to the Raptors.

Monroe had himself a nice outing Wednesday despite the loss. He failed to record any defensive stats but was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. This game also broke a string of five consecutive single-digit games. The Celtics are now basically assured of the second seed and with the team so banged up, Monroe could have some short-term value as the coaches try to rest players to get them ready for the playoffs.