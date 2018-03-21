Celtics' Greg Monroe: Posts 17 and six in win

Monroe mustered 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 100-99 home win over the Thunder.

The Moose was loose during the Celtics come from behind win. With fellow center Al Horford struggling versus Steven Adams and the Celtics battling injuries, coach Brad Stevens once again turned to Monroe for his fourth straight game of 20+ minutes. And Monroe delivered. The big man is looking more and more comfortable with his new Boston teammates. Over his last four games, the reserve center has averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Expect similar production during Friday's contest at Portland, the first of a four game road trip for the Celtics.