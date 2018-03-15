Celtics' Greg Monroe: Posts double-double in loss
Monroe recorded 16 points (8-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Wizards.
While everyone saw additional time in this double-overtime game, the Celtics have made a concerted effort to get Monroe more involved. With Al Horford (illness) out, Monroe jumped in from the second unit and played 25 minutes, which is his best total since moving to Boston. While he has no long-term fantasy impact, he could be valuable if Horford stays out.
