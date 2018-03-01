Celtics' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes

Monroe registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes Wednesday as Boston's claimed victory over Charlotte.

Monroe had his strongest showing since joining the Celtics. He bullied the finesse Hornet bigs who were picking up Dwight Howard's minutes once things got out of hand. The frontcourt remains crowded in Boston and Monroe's defensive faults can limit him, but he's worth keeping on the fantasy-radar because of his offensive pedigree.