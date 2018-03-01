Celtics' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes
Monroe registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes Wednesday as Boston's claimed victory over Charlotte.
Monroe had his strongest showing since joining the Celtics. He bullied the finesse Hornet bigs who were picking up Dwight Howard's minutes once things got out of hand. The frontcourt remains crowded in Boston and Monroe's defensive faults can limit him, but he's worth keeping on the fantasy-radar because of his offensive pedigree.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be back in rotation Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Solid in Celtic debut•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be active, may not play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will make team debut Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Expected to make team debut Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...