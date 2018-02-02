Celtics' Greg Monroe: Set to sign with Celtics
Monroe will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Celtics after being bought out by the Suns earlier in the week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After parting ways with the Suns on Wednesday, Monroe immediately became the most sought-after free agent, with a number of teams reportedly expressing interest in adding him for the remainder of the season. While Monroe's hometown Pelicans were considered the frontrunner, the Celtics were likely able to woo Monroe with the promise of a clearer path to a deep postseason run. Monroe, who began the season in Milwaukee before being dealt as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade, appeared in 20 games for Phoenix, but he racked up a number of DNP-CDs, and it was clear from the start that he wasn't going to be a part of the franchise's future. In Boston, Monroe will likely come off the bench initially, though Brad Stevens could experiment with Monroe and Al Horford in the frontcourt together. Monroe's arrival will likely mean reduced roles for Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis.
