Celtics' Greg Monroe: Signed by Boston

Monroe was signed to a 10-day contract by the Celtics ahead of Saturday's game with Charlotte, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran center is a good bet to see significant minutes against the Hornets as the Celtics will be without Al Horford (knee) and Aron Baynes (ankle). Although it's unclear exactly how much run Monroe could get, there's a good possibility he sees upwards of 20-minutes as the only other centers on the Celtics' active roster who are available are Daniel Theis and Robert Williams who are averaging 13.9 minutes and 8.3 minutes per game respectively. Monroe appeared in 38 games with the Raptors earlier this season, tallying 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest.