Celtics' Greg Monroe: Signed by Boston
Monroe was signed to a 10-day contract by the Celtics ahead of Saturday's game with Charlotte, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The veteran center is a good bet to see significant minutes against the Hornets as the Celtics will be without Al Horford (knee) and Aron Baynes (ankle). Although it's unclear exactly how much run Monroe could get, there's a good possibility he sees upwards of 20-minutes as the only other centers on the Celtics' active roster who are available are Daniel Theis and Robert Williams who are averaging 13.9 minutes and 8.3 minutes per game respectively. Monroe appeared in 38 games with the Raptors earlier this season, tallying 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.