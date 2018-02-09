Celtics' Greg Monroe: Solid in Celtic debut

Monroe mustered five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Thursday's 110-104 OT win in Washington.

The twenty minutes were a surprise considering this was Monroe's first game with his new Boston squad. That said, Monroe's role was clear: score on the block and clog the lane on defense. Monroe's hands were active on the defensive end, but he clearly still needs to develop some chemistry with his new teammates on the offensive side. Monroe's quality passing skills will fit in nicely with Boston, but he'll need time to learn where his teammates are supposed to be on various set plays. Expect Monroe to provide an excellent scoring punch off the bench for the C's.