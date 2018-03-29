Celtics' Greg Monroe: Tallies four steals in victory
Monroe compiled eight points (2-10 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 victory over the Jazz.
Monroe saw 23 minutes of action Wednesday, coming close to a double-double in the process. His scoring and efficiency have both been down lately but he continues to rebound the ball well and the four steals here were very nice. He is one of the better big men when it comes to thievery, and with his current production, he is certainly worth a look in deeper leagues.
