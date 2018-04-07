Celtics' Greg Monroe: Triple-doubles in Friday's victory

Monroe finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over the Bulls.

Monroe surprised everyone Friday, recording just the second triple-double of his career. A favorable matchup became even nicer for Monroe with Al Horford sitting out to rest and Marcus Morris getting himself ejected. Monroe will not be this good normally but has certainly carved out a nice role for himself and is in the discussion for standard league ownership.