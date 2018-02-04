Celtics' Greg Monroe: Unavailable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was unable to talk about Monroe upon meeting with the media prior to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, indicating the big man officially remains unsigned, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With the signing of Monroe, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics on Friday after being bought out by the Suns, not expected to be announced prior to Sunday's 12:00 p.m. EST tipoff, the 27-year-old's Boston debut will have to wait a little longer. Once his addition his official, expect Monroe to settle in as a second-unit center for Boston, a role that could give him some degree of fantasy utility in mid-sized or deeper formats.
