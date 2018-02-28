Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be back in rotation Wednesday
Monroe, who collected a DNP-CD during the team's most recent game Monday against Memphis, will re-enter the rotation due to Daniel Theis (hamstring) being sidelined, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Monroe saw his highest workload as a Celtic during his team debut, playing 20 minutes. Since then, his workload has dipped, averaging 12.6 minutes and posting 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. However, with Theis out of the picture Wednesday, Monroe could trend back to a role that would make him fantasy relevant
