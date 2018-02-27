Yabusele had 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and one block during Sunday's 112-109 win over visiting Windy City.

Coming off his worst game of the year, Yabusele was able to reach the 23-point mark on 60 percent shooting while accounting for a new career high with 16 rebounds. It's surprising that Sunday's performance was only the second double-double of the year for the 22-year-old though. Yabusele's season averages of 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds indicates that he should be able too on a daily basis.