Yabusele was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Friday.

Yabusele is a deep rotation player for the Celtics, having seen just 32 total minutes this season, so the team has opted to get him some more in-game experience by having him play in the G-League on Friday. In one game with the Red Claws this season, he posted 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.