Yabusele was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Friday.

Yabusele is a deep rotation player for the Celtics, having seen just 32 total minutes this season, so the team has opted to get him some more in-game experience by having him play in the G-League on Friday. In one game with the Red Claws this season, he posted 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories