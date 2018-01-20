Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League
Yabusele (illness) was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Saturday.
Yabusele continues to have a spot role with the Celtics, appearing in 18 contests and averaging 4.7 minutes per game. He may continue bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the remainder of the season.
