Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Saturday.
Yabusele has not seen the court over the past two games since the acquisition of Greg Monroe. That will likely be the case moving forward, as Yabusele was seeing just 5.0 minutes per game in his 22 appearances this season.
