Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Heading to the G-League could afford Yabusele some extra run. He's played 29 minutes for the Celtics so far, totaling seven points, eight boards, two assists and a block.
