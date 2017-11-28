Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday.
With Marcus Morris healthy, Yabusele's already small role was diminished further. He's collected eight DNPs over the past nine games. As a result, the team has opted to send him down to the G-League to get some in-game experience.
