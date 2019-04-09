Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Available for season finale
Yabusele (foot) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As expected, Yabusele will suit up for Tuesday's game after being held out of Sunday's outing against the Magic due to a foot injury. With the Celtics having locked in the No. 4 seed and resting most of their key players as a result, Yabusele should have the opportunity to play significant minutes in the regular season finale.
