Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared for training camp
Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects everybody, including Yabusele (hand), to be a "full go" when training camp opens Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Yabusele was seen sporting a wrap on his left hand roughly a week ago, but it's apparently nothing overly serious considering coach Stevens expects to have everybody ready for camp. Barring a setback, look for Yabusele to head into the preseason without any restrictions and he'll continue to provide depth at both the power forward and center spots. Yabusele averaged 7.1 minutes across 33 games as a rookie and seems unlikely to make huge strides with his playing time considering the bodies above him on the depth chart.
