Yabusele recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal during Saturday's loss to Fort Wayne.

In his first game back in the NBA G-League since Jan. 23, the Dreux, France product picked up right where he left off, and lead all Red Claw scores Saturday. During the season, the 22-year-old has played in eight G-League games and is averaging an impressive 21.4 rebounds, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 33 minutes per contest.