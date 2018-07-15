Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-doubles in narrow SL victory
Yabulsele finished with 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 74-72 summer league victory over the Heat.
Yabusele struggled with his shot Saturday but was able to put up a double-double while chipping in across the board in the narrow 2 point victory. He continues to have himself a nice time in Vegas and has certainly pushed the case for more playing time across the regular season. The depth on the roster is, of course, going to be an ongoing issue for Yabusele but he should still be able to see some run given the talent and subsequent margins of victory.
