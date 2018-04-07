Yabusele (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Yabusele was set to undergo a precautionary MRI on Saturday. The results of that have not been revealed, though he'll probably be absent from Sunday's contest. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the injury is serious. Considering the team's place in the standings, there isn't much reason to rush players back from injury.

