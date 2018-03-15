Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Earns first career start in loss to Wizards
Yabusele delivered four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 125-124 double OT loss to the Wizards.
Nothing screams "Wow, the Celtics have a lot of injuries" like the Dancing Bear appearing in the starting lineup. That said, he gave coach Brad Stevens quality minutes, helping Boston jump out to an early lead. Still, Yabusele was a starter in name only, receiving the fewest minutes of the nine Celtics who received playing time. Boston was without Kyrie Irving (knee), Al Horford (illness), Jaylen Brown (concussion), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Daniel Theis (knee). With Horford expected to return Friday versus the Magic, expect Yabusele to return to his bench role.
