Yabusele furnished three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist, plus two turnovers, over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 97-94 win in Utah.

The Dancing Bear received his second career start, but did little with the opportunity. Frankly, Yabusele was a starter in name only, riding the pine for most of the contest. Ankle injuries to both Al Horford and Marcus Morris forced coach Brad Stevens to get creative with his frontcourt rotation. Expect the French rookie to see minimal minutes Saturday with Horford expected to return to action in time for the match-up versus the East-leading Raptors.