Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Enters starting lineup
Yabusele will start Tuesday night's game against the Wizards.
All five of Boston's usual starters are out of the mix due to injuries or rest purposes, so Yabusele is in line for his first start of the season. He's averaging just seven minutes over his previous five contests but should surpass that benchmark Tuesday evening given the Celtics' lack of depth.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Available for season finale•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Likely to return for season finale•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Off injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable with illness•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...